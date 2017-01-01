GenevaLunch News

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - GenevaLunch is 10 years old this year, and it's time for a change.GenevaLunch on Facebook - make the move by liking the page and add it to your feed.I've hinted at this before and anyone who has received the newsletter […]
Cryptic Crossword No 316 Valedictory by Chalicea
Filed Under: Book my place
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / BOOK MY PLACE - If you prefer to work on the interactive version or to print a pdf of the crossword, click on this LINK.The ten highlighted lights say the same thing in different ways. They have only word […]
Alive by Piers Paul Read
Filed Under: Others
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / BOOK MY PLACE - The accounts recently published by the survivors of the Fairchild crash in the Andes in 1972 (Pedro Algorta, Nando Parrado and Roberto Canessa) so fired my imagination that I hunted for the original 'Alive' by […]
Crossword No 315 by Chalicea
Filed Under: Book my place
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / BOOK MY PLACE - If you prefer to work on the interactive version or to print a pdf of the crossword, click on this LINK.Across 1 Tawdry or vulgar (7) 5 Gives advice once (5) 8 More affectedly […]